24 Sexiest Bikini Selfies Of 2018: Sarah Hyland, Kendall Jenner & More

What better way to celebrate the end of 2018 than by gathering THE sexiest bikini selfies of the year? See hotter than hot pics of Kendall Jenner and more celebs who like to flaunt it!

As 2018 comes to an end, we’re wrapping up the ultimate style moments of the year! And the end of the year recap wouldn’t be complete without sifting through the best bikini selfies celebrities took. Whether they were at the beach, by the pool, or just hanging out in their bathrooms, stars like Kendall Jenner and her sisters loved to show off their incredible bikini bodies in 2018. Kendall, 22, has spent the better part of the year in a two-piece, and she always makes sure to document the event for her fans. Maybe our favorite pic is the one she posted around Thanksgiving, when she poked fun at herself for doing so while her siblings proudly showed off their kids. So funny!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is all about the bikini selfie. The mother of three’s body has never looked better and she knows it. In September, she took advantage of a double-mirror situation in a bathroom at her hotel while on vacation to show off the front and back of her sultry bikini. That way, all of her fans could see her perfect butt in the thong bottoms! She looked so beautiful, and it was made even better by the fact that she pissed off ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima with it! Back in summer, she posted a similar bikini pic of herself in a thong bikini and hat, and Younes shadily commented, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” The audacity of that dude!

For more bikini selfies from celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski, and more, scroll through our gallery above. We can’t wait to see the pics they take in 2019!