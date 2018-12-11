‘Below Deck’: Kate Is Not Pleased About The New Stewardess — Plus, Scoop On What’s Ahead

Kate is already annoyed about the new stewardess in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 11 episode of ‘Below Deck.’ Plus, we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about that accident and more.

With the departures of Chandler and Caroline, the crew is welcoming a new stewardess named Laura. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 10 episode of Below Deck, Kate is still uncertain about the new edition. She tells chef Adrian that she has yet to decided whether or not Laura is a huge or just annoying.

“She doesn’t know what she’s doing enough to be negative,” Kate explains. “Laura has a lot of opinions.” When you’re a newbie on the yacht, you need to fall in line. Kate’s not going to take any nonsense from anyone, not after the drama that’s already gone down this season!

HollywoodLife also spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ashton Pienaar, Rhylee Gerber, and Ross Inia about what’s to come. “Well, hopefully things just get a whole lot happier on the boat,” Ashton said. “We’ve dealt with a lot of drama, which has made the work environment a little bit… not depressing but just not the best. So, I think the new people coming in, hopefully they just bring a new freshness to the whole crew. I think we needed something new to happen just to lift our spirits a bit.”

He added: “I think the season’s got to a point where something’s got to change. The formula we have now is definitely not working. I think we’re all kind of excited that this change is happening.” Ross has also become boatswain, and Rhylee raved about the boatswain. “He is hands down the best man for the job,” she told HollywoodLife. “I even said that when Captain Lee anointed him as such. I think that Ross has a very level head about it, and he is very tuned into communicating with us. He’s also very much aware of what everyone kind of needs on the deck team. So, you can’t help but appreciate that about him.”

During the last episode, Ashton was yanked overboard after his foot became entangled in a line. It was a scary situation for everyone onboard. “I think it just definitely brought us closer together,” Ross said about the incident. “I think it just gives you a different perspective on life. It goes to show you that you can’t get complacent working on this boat. Everything’s so hectic. You’re doing this, the next minute you’re doing this, and everything’s happening so fast so you’re not prepared. I can take some fault on the incident that happened, but Ashton knew better.” Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.