Kendall Jenner, Hailee Steinfeld & More Stars Slaying In Winter Whites: See Their Sexy Looks

Wearing white in winter always makes a statement! See how celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailee Steinfeld have been styling the monochromatic trend in the colder months!

Labor Day is long gone, but white still hasn’t been eradicated from our wardrobes. While we aren’t rocking nearly as many sundresses, white sweaters, suits and midi dresses have been shining on celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailee Steinfeld lately, bringing us into the season of Winter Whites.

Steinfeld made a major statement on Dec. 5 when she attended an event in London to promote her latest film, Bumblebee. The 21-year-old actress looked chic in a checkered white double-breasted jacket by Zeynep Arcay and matching wide-leg pants. Keeping with the monochromatic theme, the “Capital Letters” hitmaker rounded out the ensemble with a pair of crisp white pumps.

Saoirse Ronan also made an excellent fashion choice recently when she arrived on the red carpet for the Governor’s Awards on Nov. 18. The Lady Bird star looked glamorous in a form-fitting Calvin Klein maxi-dress that had seasonally appropriate details i.e. a turtleneck and long sleeves.

But if you’re looking to wear your summer clothes in the coldest months of the year, let Jenner be your guide. The model sported a pair of high-waisted wide-leg pants and a tiny crop top by Nina Ricci for a Paris Fashion Week event on Sept. 27. Throw on a jacket, and you’re ready to take on the chilly weather! Head up to the gallery above to see even more ways that stars have styled winter whites this year!