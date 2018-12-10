Reagan Strange: 5 Things To Know About The 14-Year-Old Frontrunner On ‘The Voice’

Reagan Strange is only 14 years old, but she is a powerhouse on ‘The Voice.’ She could very well win it all! So, who is Reagan Strange? Here’s what you need to know about her!

Reagan Strange is one of the singers of The Voice season 15 that you need to keep your eye on. The 14-year-old singer on Team Adam has one amazing voice. The competition is getting tougher and tougher, and Reagan is one to watch. Here are 5 key things you need to know about Reagan!

1. Adam Levine advocated for Reagan during an Instant Save controversy. When both Reagan and DeAndre Nico from Team Adam landed in the bottom three during the Dec. 4 episode, Adam campaigned for voters to save Reagan and not DeAndre. While DeAndre performed John Legend’s “All of Me” for the Instant Save performance, Reagan couldn’t perform because she was sick. “There’s an unbelievably talented little girl right now who is not able to fight for her position on this show,” Adam said after DeAndre’s performance. You were fortunate enough to be able to sing and you sang like a champ. I urge [the viewers] to vote for this man because he should never have been in the bottom… but I have a very special relationship with Reagan. And I have two little girls at home. The thought of breaking her heart by not urging everyone to give this girl a shot to go and redeem herself next week would be too far beneath me. I appreciate what you [DeAndre] have done here tonight, but I gotta fight for my girl.” Adam’s decision to take sides sparked massive controversy.

2. She started watching The Voice at a very young age. Reagan started watching The Voice when she was just 6 years old. Ever since then, Reagan has dreamed of being on the show. Now, at just 14 years old, she’s done just that!

3. Reagan appeared on another reality show! Before she was on The Voice, Reagan was on Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? in 2015, according to Idol Chatter. She was one of the 5th grade kids!

4. She doesn’t just have singing aspirations. The Tennessee singer also has dreams of attending Georgia Tech University to study engineering, according to her NBC bio.

5. She first wowed the judges with a Bebe Rexha song. Reagan’s blind audition song was Bebe’s massive hit “Meant To Be.” It’s always a risk to take on such a well-known tune, but Reagan did it with ease. She’s also performed songs by Calum Scott, Danielle Bradbery, and more over the course of season 15.