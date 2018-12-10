Kennedy Holmes: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Teen Singer, 14, On ‘The Voice’

Kennedy Holmes is one of the insanely talented teen contestants on ‘The Voice’ season 15. Who is Kennedy Holmes? Here’s what you should know about the 14-year-old frontrunner!

Kennedy Holmes hit the stage to audition for The Voice season 15 when she was just 13 years old. Despite her young age, Kennedy has one of the most amazing voices ever heard on the reality competition. Kennedy has emerged as one of the finalists who could definitely end up being the season 15 champion. Check out these 5 key facts to know about Team JHud’s Kennedy!

1. Kennedy is no stranger to hitting the stage to perform. At just 13, Kennedy has already starred in various theater productions at The Muny, a famous St. Louis venue, according to her NBC bio. Kennedy started singing when she was just 2 years old. She just keeps getting better and better!

2. She loves to dance, too! Kennedy’s skills extend to dancing as well. During her top 10 performance, Kennedy showed off her moves while singing “Me Too.” The 14-year-old has some amazing stage presence and tackled both singing and dancing effortlessly. What can’t this girl do?

3. She slayed her blind audition with an Adele performance. Kennedy earned the first four-chair turn of The Voice season 15 with her amazing rendition of Adele’s “Turning Tables.” Kennedy chose to be on Team Jennifer when it was all said and done. Since then, Kennedy has continued to be a powerhouse with incredible performances of songs by Whitney Houston, Pink, Beyonce, and more.

4. Kennedy is so “grateful” for this opportunity. No matter what happens, Kennedy knows this is just the beginning for her. “I would like to win, but there is also a side to me where God has a plan for me,” Kennedy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You know, right now at this moment, I have got amazing exposure. I am so thankful for those opportunities to come, and I am happy just to be here and whatever happens, happens. And I am going to be grateful that I got this amazing opportunity to be on this stage in front of all these people and learn from amazing artists who are developed and have their artistry down.”

5. Kennedy and Jennifer Hudson have a tight bond. Kennedy sang “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirls, a song Jennifer performed in the movie, in one of her first-ever public performances. “I’ve dreamed to sing with you,” Kennedy said to Jennifer after her blind audition. Jennifer got up and performed a duet of “I Am Changing” with Kennedy right then and there. The rest is history!