Wells Adams Raves Over ‘Beautiful’ Sarah Hyland In Sweet Message Of Support After Cousin’s Death

After Sarah Hyland’s teenage cousin was killed in a drunk driving accident, her boyfriend, Wells Adam, sent love to the ‘Modern Family’ star by reminding her ‘there is light amongst the darkness.’

“This beautiful specimen has had a tough couple of weeks,” Wells Adams, 34, wrote when uploading a picture of him and Sarah Hyland, 28, to his Instagram on Dec. 9. The sweet picture of the happy couple came weeks after Sarah lost a cousin in a drunk driving accident, and Wells wanted to remind his love that she didn’t have to grieve alone. “I’m here to remind you [Sarah] that there is light amongst all the darkness. If you ever doubt that, just look at this picture and remember how awesome we are.”

“Throw on some sweats, order some Postmates and put on Home Alone. I’ll be home soon,” he added, in which he both raised the bar when it comes to “boyfriend goals” while also supporting his better half during this rough patch. On Dec. 2, Sarah revealed her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday was killed in a drunk driving accident out in Omaha, Nebraska, per E! News. “My Uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, linking to the GoFundMe page started to cover medical costs. Since then, over 44k has been raised.

The driver of the vehicle that killed Trevor, Jeffrey Eggeling, is “charged with motor vehicle homicide, DUI, causing serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene after an accident causing serious injury or death,” the Douglas County DA’s office told E! News.

Since the accident, Sarah has taken a hiatus from social media, explaining that all the negative comments she’s received after losing her cousin were too much. “I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves,” she said before her break. “You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.” The plea fell on deaf ears, an on Dec. 3, she let everyone know she was leaving.

“You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while,” she wrote. Thankfully, she has someone like Wells in her life helping her through these dark days until the “light” returns.