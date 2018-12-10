14 Most Shocking Wardrobe Malfunctions Of 2018: Kim Kardashian & More

Wardrobe malfunctions: they happen to the best of us! Celebrities experienced some truly shocking fashion malfunctions in 2018, and we have the best of the best here! See the wild pics!

Two thousand eighteen was a year to remember — and a year full of wardrobe malfunctions. Whether it was nip slips, uncovered Spanx, visible boob tape, or a flash of a little too much in the front (if you get what we mean), dozens of celebrities fell victim to some wardrobe trouble. Take Kim Kardashian, for example. The businesswoman and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, had multiple mishaps on the red carpet and the street. Hey, when you wear seriously sexy outfits like she usually does, it comes with the territory.

Her most recent oops moment came on the red carpet at the premiere of The Cher Show in New York City at the beginning of December. While Kanye West was getting yelled at for being on his phone, Kim was adjusting her skimpy, Cher-worthy dress. the silver, sequined gown was backless, and almost frontless, too. So while fixing her top, Kim accidentally revealed nearly her whole breast from the side! Thankfully, she caught it before it became a full-fledged malfunction.

Anne Hathaway, 36, is kind of the last person who comes to mind when you think “wardrobe malfunction,” but it’s even happened to her! The Devil Wears Prada star had a Marilyn Monroe moment on the set of Modern Love when her skirt totally flew up, thanks to a gust of wind. Poor Anne was filming a dance scene for her upcoming Amazon series when the wind flipped up her skirt, revealing the control top of her nude pantyhose, and the yellow hot pants she was wearing, too!

