Ty Dolla $ign Faces 15 Years In Jail After Being Indicted On Felony Drug Charges

Uh-oh. Ty Dolla $ign might be going away for a long, long time, as the ‘OTW’ rapper has been indicted on a trio of drug charges. He faces more than a decade behind bars if convicted!

Ty Dolla $ign (aka Tyrone William Griffin Jr., 33) has been indicted on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge stemming from a September 2018 arrest near Atlanta, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Ty has been hit with one charge of felony possession of cocaine, one charge of felony possession of THC and a misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana (a Fulton County District Attorney spokesperson confirmed the charges to Rolling Stone.) With the stiff drug laws of Fulton County, Georgia – where the arrest took place – Ty faces up to 15 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Prior to this, the Fulton County, Georgia police shared bodycam footage of the Sept. 5 arrest. Cops pulled over the van transporting Ty and five other people – including Skrillex – outside of Atlanta, right in front of the Busy Bee Café. The crew was on its way to an Atlanta concert, and when authorities smelled marijuana, out came the drug-sniffing dogs. After the dogs reacted to a duffle bag that Ty admitted was his, police arrested him after reportedly finding dugs inside the bag.

“He had no drugs on his person at all,” Drew Findling, Ty’s lawyer, told Channel 2 Action News after the arrest. “Apparently there was a small amount of some drug found in the car, and they let five people walk away. And they let the international superstar go into custody.” Ty was released on a $6k bond, and he wasn’t present when a grand jury decided on Nov. 30 to indict him on the drug charges. However, the jury opted not to pursue two misdemeanor charges for possession of drug-related objects.

This development comes when, according to Consequence of Sound, Ty has been in “the most fruitful period of [his] career.” In addition to working on his own projects, including 2017’s Beach House 3 and the recent MihTy collab EP with Jeremih, Ty has found himself in high demand as a hip-hop producer. Over the past year or so, he’s contributed to some incredibly high-profile albums, such as Drake’s Scorpion, The Carters’ Everything Is Love, Christina Aguilera’s Liberation and Kanye West’s ye.