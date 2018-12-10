T.I. Gushes Over Tiny’s Gorgeous New Pic — See His Hot & Flirty Comment

T.I. majorly flirted with Tiny in the comments of her most recent sexy Instagram pic! See the photo that caught his eye!

T.I. and Tiny are still going strong! Tiny posted a photo of her self showing off her new hairstyle on Instagram, and T.I. was very much here for it. Along with the cute photo, Tiny wrote in her caption, “the big city..on my hustle for Friends & Family Hustle on tonight on @Vh1 Dont miss us.. one time for my NY glam @mspriscillanyc @hairenomicsonhair & my guy #NoIgJeremy 👑❤️🤩🤑.” In response to her styling, T.I. sweetly wrote in the comments, “Nice look Mrs. H. 😋” Nice look, indeed! Check out the photo that T.I. particularly loved below!

With Cardi B‘s split from Offset in the news, Tiny is proud of Cardi for breaking up with Offset over the cheating scandals that surround him. “Tiny can totally relate to everything that Cardi is going through, because Tiny has been through so much of the same challenges with T.I.,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny is proud of Cardi for standing up and making the difficult choice to leave her man, especially when they have a young family and baby. But as inspired and proud as Tiny feels for Cardi, Tiny hopes things never get so bad that she will have to go through with her own divorce with T.I.”

We reported earlier how Tiny tolerates T.I. living apart from her, even though it really bothers her. “Tiny is not OK with T.I. living apart from her, she resents it,” a source close to Tiny and T.I. told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “However, Tiny puts on a happy face, and will tell T.I. that she is OK with it all, but that is only because she is afraid to lose him. She is trying to keep it all together and she feels like giving him space, to live on his own, will save their marriage while keeping their family together.

