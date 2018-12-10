‘The Voice’: The Final 8 Take The Stage To Perform In The Semifinals

The Semifinals are here on ‘The Voice’! Tonight, the 8 artists left in the competition will take the stage one last time before next week’s finale! — Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

The Semifinals begin on the December 10th episode of The Voice! — Aka this is the last round before next week’s finale! Tonight, the top 8 (Team Blake’s Chris Kroeze, and Kirk Jay; Team Adam’s Reagan Strange; Team Kelly’s Chevel Shepherd, Kymberli Joye, and Sarah Grace; Team Jennifer’s MaKenzie Thomas and Kennedy Holmes) will perform for the last time before the finale.

The competition will continue on the same format — the remaining artists will take the stage to perform a song (live), and will be narrowed down through America’s votes until a season 15 winner is crowned. But, tonight, the competition will be cut in half, meaning, the competition will go from 8 artists to 4.

Sarah Grace: Team Kelly Clarkson — The young artists performs “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles and makes it her own. She nailed it with her unique sound and musical abilities. The judges continue to be impressed by her each week.

The competition took a different turn when host, Carson Daly announces that the artists will be paired in duets for a chance to gain extra votes! So, good friends, Reagan Strange and Kennedy Holmes performed “Happy” by Pharrell. It was definitely a well-earned vote-getter, because the

MaKenzie Thomas: Team Jennifer — She performs “Vision of Love” by Mariah Carey, a bold choice, but something MaKenzie can definitely handle. She is one of the most, if not the most vocally-gifted artist in the competition. Hands down, this was her best performance of the competition. Kelly even called her “THEE” Voice.

[DUET]: Kirk Jay (Team Blake) & Chevel Shephard (Team Adam) — The country singers team up to perform Jason Aldean’s hit, “She’s Country”.