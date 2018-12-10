‘Stranger Things’ Reveals Season 3’s Episode Titles In New Teaser: Here’s What They Might Mean

‘Stranger Things’ just unveiled all of the episode titles for the show’s third season! Here’s what they might mean!

Well, we now have all collectively gotten a little bit closer to the newest season of Stranger Things in a big way. The Netflix megahit just released a teaser video of all the episode titles from its forthcoming Season 3. So, now’s the time to get our Murray Bauman-thinking caps on (Vodka helps) and try to decipher what these titles might mean for our favorite residents of Hawkins. SPOILER ALERT: If you don’t want any insight into the show’s third season, or aren’t all the way caught, abandon hope all ye who enter! Don’t go any further.

1. Suzie, Do You Copy?

Anyone else singing this title to the tune of “KeKe, do you love me?” No, just us? That’s fine. Has someone new joined the group? Our guess is probably not, and that “Suzie” is Eleven’s code name over walkie-talkie or over radio with Hopper.

2. The Mall Rats

With a teaser featuring the new Starcourt Mall in Hawkins (along with a ton of hints that Russian spies may play a part of the third season), we think this title might allude to both of these things. In this way, the mall rats in question could be Dustin, Lucas, Max, Mike, Will and Eleven, just enjoying the mall. But then it could also mean rats… as in spies. As in Russian spies (albeit years before Robert Mueller can investigate them).

3. The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

With the show taking place during the summer, and Hawkins’ mayor a new featured character, fans have already been talking about how Jaws might be an influence on the third season. Could there be an aquatic version of the Demogorgon? Will Dustin get to unironically say “We’re going to need a bigger boat,” while the team investigates. Time will tell. We know that there will be a new character, a lifeguard of the community pool named Heather. If we had to guess, something tells us she might disappear at some point.

4. The Sauna Test

We now know, thanks to one incredibly acted possession sequence, that the Mind Flayer doesn’t like heat. Perhaps in order to make sure someone hasn’t been taken over by the biggest baddie of the Upside-Down, our Hawkins heroes perform a “sauna test” while grilling them. Not literally grilling them, just interrogating them. But also… maybe literally grilling them.

5. The Source

Could this be a source of intelligence for the group about what’s going on in the town this time? The source of where the antagonist or monsters are coming from this season?

6. The Birthday

We’re calling it right here and now. This has to be Eleven’s birthday, right? OK, so once again, this is pure speculation, but there wasn’t any birthday information on Eleven’s Hawkins-lab-doctored birth certificate, which means she could have her birthday at anytime. And let’s be real — we all wanted a summer birthday growing up. We just hope Chief Hopper shows up on time with a massive supply of waffles.

7. The Bite

This literally could be anybody, but knowing his luck, this episode might as well be called: Something Bad Happens To Will Byers Again. All kidding aside, we hope whoever gets bit fares better with their injuries than Bob Newby. RIP Bob Newby, superhero. Theory we hope that isn’t true: it’s Chief Hopper that gets bit… since that pic surfaced a few months ago looking bloody and injured. Either way, we’re getting some major zombie vibes from this title.

8. The Battle of Starcourt

With Stranger Things‘ first two seasons ending with huge showdowns in Hawkins’ middle school and Hawkins laboratory respectively, it makes sense to have an epic finale set piece happen at the mall.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Stranger Things. In the meantime, check out all of the latest photos from the set of the now-wrapped third season in our gallery above!