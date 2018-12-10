Travis Scott Shares Adorable Shot Of Stormi, 10 Mos., On ‘Astroworld’ Tour — See Pic

Stormi Webster might just be the cutest groupie of all time! She’s on the ‘Astroworld’ tour with her dad and is oh so stylish in this new pic. See for yourself!

Travis Scott, 26, is one proud dad! He’s been on his Astroworld tour since November, but pressed pause on all of the concert content for the sweetest shot of his baby girl. In the Dec. 9 pic, 10-month-old Stormi Webster is standing in front of a colorful poster promoting Travis’s sold-out tour date in Minneapolis — but she completely stole the show. That’s because the little one was standing up all on her own! And as if that wasn’t already adorable enough, Stormi was dressed to impress in a busy tee shirt over a black long sleeve and sweats, plus an orange Carhartt beanie and sneakers. Such a little fashion plate! With her hand in her mouth and her chubby cheeks on display, we can’t get enough!

Stormi has been melting our hearts all tour long. Whether she’s hanging out on her dad’s shoulders while he walks her around an empty arena, or she’s watching him perform on a TV screen from backstage, she couldn’t be cuter. Kylie Jenner, 21, showed off the little one’s spacious room during a tour vlog. “Her dad gets Stormi — not me, Stormi — her own room at every venue, so this is your room, girl,” she said.”We don’t let her out because of how loud it is back there, so she usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime. She’ll watch on the TV.”

The fact that Astroworld has become a family affair is so sweet! Recall Kylie accompanied Travis on tour back in 2017 when they first met and started dating — and now the tradition continues with their baby girl.

They’re almost done this time around, though! Travis’s tour only continues until Dec. 19 and then this family of three will be back to their regularly scheduled programming.