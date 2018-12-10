St. Beauty On Accepting their 1st Major Award, & Being Mentored By Janelle Monae: ‘It’s A Blessing’
We sat down with the Janelle Monae Protégés to talk behind being honored at Billboard’s 2018 Women in Music, & the serendipitous story of finding a mentor in their biggest idol.
It all began in a Target parking lot. That was the first time that Alexe Bell of St. Beauty first met Janelle Monae, the woman who would wind up being the mentor to her, and bandmate, Isis Valentino. Fast forward a few years, and the three women are hitting red carpets together, embarking on national tours, and well, taking over the world! The musical duo were the recipient of the American Express Impact Award at Billboard’s Women in Music 2018! Janelle handpicked the winner herself this year, and after being asked to select a rising female star who is paving their own way, she landed on St. Beauty. HollywoodLife sat down with the honorees for an EXCLUSIVE chat about their whirlwind year, and how one of the biggest power players in music, ended up being their mentor.