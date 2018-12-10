Spice Girls Visit Mel B In The Hospital After She Breaks 2 Ribs & Severs Her Hand — See Pic

Poor Mel B! The Spice Girls star required emergency surgery after a scary accident! Thankfully, she had her bandmates at her side for support. See the sweet picture!

Oh no! Spice Girls star Mel B, 43, landed herself in the hospital after an accident that left her hand severely injured. Although the details of the accident are vague, the singer said on Instagram that she required emergency care after suffering 2 broken ribs, as well as a “severed” right hand. She also revealed that the surgery took three hours to repair the damage. Thankfully, the singer found a support system in her Spice Girls bandmates! Geri Halliwell, Melanie C and Emma Bunton all stopped by to see how Mel B was doing after the incident!

In a boomerang taken during the hospital visit, the four “Wannabe” singers gathered together, and made silly faces. Despite the accident, Mel B looked in good spirits, as her pals gathered around her hospital bed! “When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls,” the singer captioned her post. Catch the image of the four girls below!

Hours before the visit, Mel B shared an initial eye-opening post from the hospital. “Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergency care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of herself in a large foam sling.

We are keeping Mel in our thoughts and hope she makes a quick recovery! Although we wish it was under better circumstances, it’s so sweet to see these ladies supporting each other!