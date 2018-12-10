Sonic The Hedgehog: First Look Of Live-Action Movie Has Fans Severely Divided

He’s too fast for the naked eye, but after the first peek of the live-action ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ movie, fans don’t want to see any more, as they say ‘everything about this looks wrong.’

Sonic The Hedgehog is one of the biggest video game characters in the world, arguably second only to Nintendo’s Mario. Though he’s been the star of countless animated TV series, the “blue streak” will hit the big screens in 2019 in a live-action movie. Fans got their first “look” at Sonic The Hedgehog, when IGN debuted the official motion picture on Dec. 10, which included a shot of a backlit silhouette of Sonic himself. Being that this is a video game character and it’s 2018, the reaction online was predictable: everyone hated it.

“On hold with 911, whose phone lines are surely all tied up because, like me, everyone’s calling in to report the SONIC THE HEDGEHOG poster for doing crimes against humanity,” @ScottWamplerBMD tweeted. “That’s impressively, literally everything about this looks and sounds wrong,” @Setsune_W added. “Always trust people to handle Sonic when they apparently don’t know what the rings sound like and can’t be bothered to check.” “sonic the hedgehog should not have perceptible musculature. i’ll die on this hill,” added @shaun_jen who obviously didn’t like how humanoid the hedgehog looked.

“I’m going to level with you all, I’m still not sure what to think about that Sonic the Hedgehog film poster. I don’t want it to fail, but some things just raise an eyebrow,” @Fullmetal1986 tweeted, in probably the only positive thing people have to say about this poster. Some are trying to stay optimistic and not pass judgment without seeing a trailer, but as mentioned earlier: it’s a video game character and this is the Internet. “Premature judgment” and “video game movie adaptations” go together like Sonic and the Chaos Emeralds (or chili dogs, if you’re that OG fan.)

Despite this stumble out the gate, can Sonic The Hedgehog actually be good? Tim Miller, the director behind Deadpool, is the film’s executive producer, while Fast and the Furious franchise producer Neal Moritz is also handling production duties of this film. Ben Swartz will voice Sonic, and his arch-nemesis, Dr. Robotnik/Eggman will be voiced by Jim Carrey. So, the elements of a decent film are there.

“That was always Stage 1 of adapting it to what the real world is and what a real animal would be like,” Tim Miller told IGN when talking about giving Sonic fur. “It would be weird and it would feel like he was running around nude if he was some sort of otter-like thing. It was always, for us, fur, and we never considered anything different. It’s part of what integrates him into the real world and makes him a real creature.”

Whether or not this comes off as a success remains to be seen. Sonic The Hedgehog is set for a November 2019 release.