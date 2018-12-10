Rihanna Flaunts Her Fab Legs In Lacy Lingerie Pic But All Fans Care About Is Her Dropping New Music

Lingerie isn’t the No. 1 thing on the Christmas wish lists of Rihanna’s fans. See the shot from the latest Savage x Fenty campaign that has the crowd demanding more music!

As one Twitter user put it, fans not only want Savage x Fenty…they need “album x fenty” under their Christmas trees! Rihanna, 30, shared a new photo from her lingerie brand’s latest shoot on Dec. 10, in which the new Savage x Fenty Jungle Embroidered Garter Belt gives an extra boost to her stocking-clad legs. She topped off the look with the collection’s matching Jungle Embroidered Unlined Bra and a slouchy pose that screamed, “Look at my hot bod” — see the sexy promotion below! But fans were mostly screaming about RiRi’s yet to be released music, emphasizing their demands with well-chosen GIFs and memes.

“Where’s musicxfenty sis,” one fan tweeted, while another user got straight to the point: “Where’s the album.” Fans have been on edge since Rihanna first revealed pictures of her working in the studio on Aug. 24, but has yet to announce — or even hint — when she’ll bless us with her ninth studio album! Thankfully, she did throw us one bone. The upcoming project (currently referred to as R9) will be a reggae album, which she confirmed in her May interview with Vogue.

But RiRi has good reason to pace herself with this future music, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2016 album Anti. “She has a huge vision, she wants to do a double album. It’s going to be her most ambitious one yet,” a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 24. “This is a huge undertaking and she’s been super secretive because it’s important to her that her vision stays totally under wraps.”

In the meantime, post all the lingerie photos you want Rihanna — we’re not rushing you. One of her latest Savage x Fenty pictures to cause an uproar was from Nov. 22, in which she ditched a top and wore undies from her “Naughty Not Nice” line. Of course, pandemonium in the comments section ensued, and it even compelled a certain ex-boyfriend to leave an unsuspecting emoji…see what Chris Brown, 29, commented under Rihanna’s lingerie photo!