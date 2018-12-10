‘L&HH NY’ Star Remy Ma Flaunts Her Bare Baby Bump In Sexy New Pic

Remy Ma showed off her huge baby in a new Instagram pic! Check out the ‘L&HH NY’s latest sexiest pic right here!

This pic is bumpin’! Remy Ma took to Instagram to post a pic of her growing baby bump and hint that her due date may not be far off. In addition to her baby bump picture, Remy wrote in her caption, “Almost done baking🤰🏽 #PapooseWasHere #MrsMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia” — as in, it looks like that bun in the oven is indeed “almost done baking.” Check out her latest picture of her baby bump below!

We reported earlier how Remy opened up about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s ongoing feud. “I’m different,” Remy said on the Nov. 5 episode of Revolt TV’s State of The Culture. “I’m not going to keep arguing with somebody. I don’t want to hear this. I don’t want to hear anything. I think the part that makes it the corniest after everything for a whole fifteen hours, and then they’re both like ‘okay! Let’s be friends now.’ I’m over it. Scottie [Beam]’s over it, Joe [Budden], you know your as** is over it, too.”

This was after Remy publicly threw a little bit of shade at Nicki. While talking with Wendy Williams, Remy denied that she had any relationship with Nicki. “What relationship? There’s no relationship,” she said sternly. “I’m confused…what do you mean?” Time will tell how their feud progresses in the future.

