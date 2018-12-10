Reba McEntire, 63, Stuns In Red Minidress, Sequined Gown & More For CMA Country Christmas

While hosting the CMA Country Christmas special on Dec. 10, Reba McEntire looked stunning and absolutely ageless in three gorgeous looks. Check out the photos here!

Reba McEntire, 63, gathered some of the biggest stars in country music for a holiday special, CMA Country Christmas, airing on Dec. 10, and she totally stood out in her gorgeous ensembles. This was Reba’s second year in a row hosting the special, which was taped several weeks ago, and she got into the holiday spirit with three gorgeous looks. For one of her performances, Reba looked seriously sexy in a red minidress. The fringed, sparkling ensemble put Reba’s legs on full display, and totally encompassed the holiday vibe of the evening.

For most of the night, though, Reba showed off her flawless figure in a skintight, sequined gown. The dress hugged her body perfectly, and was super festive. For another performance, she changed into a sequined blue gown, which featured long, sheer sleeves, and was also flattering to the iconic star’s body. Reba was absolutely glowing throughout the entire show, and she was joined by stars like Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Dan + Shay and many more, who all took the stage to sing beloved holiday songs.

This is the ninth annual CMA Country Christmas special. Last year, Reba took over the hosting reigns from Jennifer Nettles, and clearly, it was a good fit since she returned for take two! Reba has previously released THREE holiday albums, so clearly she’s a holiday lover!

The show wasn’t only about performances, though! The stars in attendance also shared some of their favorite Christmas traditions with viewers, and the two hour special is sure to be jam-packed with content. Click through the gallery above to check out more photos from the event, and tune in when CMA Country Christmas airs at 8:00 p.m. on ABC Dec. 10!