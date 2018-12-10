Indiana Football Player, 16, Allegedly Kills Pregnant Cheerleader, 17, & Dumps Body Behind A Pizza Joint

So tragic! A six-month pregnant cheerleader in Indiana has been stabbed to death and the football player father of her unborn baby has reportedly confessed.

A small town in Indiana is in shock after a pregnant 17-year-old cheerleader was stabbed to death and the 16-year-old football player who was the unborn baby’s father has been accused of committing the crime. What’s even more disturbing is he reportedly did it because she hid her six-month pregnancy from him and he was furious that it was too late for her to get an abortion. The body of Breana Rouhselang was found on the morning of Dec. 9 behind Pasquale Rulli Pizza in Mishawaka, IN, about a block from her home. 16-year-old high school football player Aaron Trejo has confessed to the murder and told police some absolutely chilling details about the killing.

According to charging documents, Breana told her mother she was going to meet the father of her baby behind her family home around 11pm on Saturday night and was never seen again. Aaron told Detective Gery Mullins that the two had a fight over Breana’s pregnancy and that Aaron did not want the baby. “I then asked Aaron if the fight was about the pregnancy,’ Mullins wrote. “Aaron Trejo quietly said, ‘Yes.’ Aaron then explained that Breana waited too long to tell Aaron about the pregnancy to get an abortion. I asked Aaron what he did about that, and he replied, ‘I took action…I took her life.'”

The teen had been plotting to kill Breana and their unborn baby for a week before finally acting on it. “Aaron explained that he stabbed Breana in the heart with a knife he brought from home. Aaron chose to use a knife because he thought it would kill Breana quickly. Aaron stated that he put the black plastic bag over Breana, which he had brought from home for that purpose,” the charging report continues.

“Aaron Trejo said that he had been planning and thinking about killing Breana and the baby for about a week and had not told anybody. Aaron Trejo said that after he put Breana’s body in the dumpster, he walked to the river and threw Breana’s phone and his knife as far out into the river as he could.” An autopsy confirmed Breana died from stab wounds but she was also being strangled as she died as her scarf had been tied tightly around her neck. Aaron will be charged as an adult in Breana’s violent premeditated murder.

Breana and Aaron had known each other since junior high but the nature of their relationship was not clear. She was a cheerleader and his football team’s manager, but Aaron’s Facebook status listed him as “single” while she did not reveal if she was involved with anyone. Their fellow students at Mishawaka High School staged a walkout and moment of silence for Breana at 11am on Monday Dec 10. That was exactly 24 hours after her lifeless body was discovered.