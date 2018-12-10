‘Power’ Shuts Down Production Of Season 6 After Crew Member Tragically Dies In On-Set Accident

Starz has shut down production on ‘Power’ until further notice after a crew member was fatally struck by an SUV on-set in New York. The accident occured in the early morning hours of Dec. 10. Here’s what we know.

Pedro Jimenez, a 63-year-old production assistant on Starz’s Power is dead after being fatally struck by an SUV on set, according to Deadline. The accident occurred around 4:30 AM ET Monday, December 10, while setting up parking cones for a Brooklyn location shoot for the series’ sixth season. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our family,” a Starz spokesperson told the site on Monday of the death of Jimenez. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

There have been no arrests made yet, as NYPD officials say that they are still investigating the incident. Police have spoken to the driver of the 2006 Ford Explorer that hit Jimenez, the site reports. The driver was also a member of the Power crew. Jimenez has been with the series since its debut in 2014.

Production on Power‘s sixth season has has temporally been shut down, according to the report. — A move made out of respect for the family of Jimenez. The victim’s family was reportedly informed of his death almost immediately after he was pronounced dead by medical authorities at Brooklyn Hospital on the morning of December 10. The temporary shut down of filming is also to give fellow crew members and cast on the series to deal with the loss, sources say.

There were no other members on set when the fatality occurred, as the site reports the call time was not until 7 AM ET on Monday. It is unclear when filming will resume. However, a planned holiday break on the show is coming up, leaving the shutdown down to potentially carry on into early 2019.