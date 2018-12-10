‘No Sleep ‘Til Christmas’ Stars Dave & Odette Annable: Why This Movie Was A ‘Win-Win’ For Us

Real-life husband and wife Dave and Odette Annable are starring in the Freeform movie ‘No Sleep ‘Til Christmas’ together. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the couple about working together on the holiday movie!

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas premieres Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. on Freeform. The holiday movie stars Dave and Odette Annable, who play two insomniac strangers plagued by exhaustion. Odette’s character, Lizzie, is a high-end event planner preparing for her wedding. She runs into Billy, played by Dave, a low-key bartender who just as sleepless as she is. They soon discover they can only fall asleep next to each other.

This movie is the first time Dave and Odette have worked together since the TV series Brothers & Sisters. Dave and Odette, who’ve been married since 2010, explained how working together on No Sleep ‘Til Christmas came about and why it was so special for their entire family. “I’ve actually worked with our director, Phil Traill, before, so he remembered me, and then he thought it would be really fun if we did the movie together,” Odette told HollywoodLife. ‘So, that’s kind of how it came about, and you know, I had been working in Vancouver for the whole year, and I was away from the family. I was going back and forth, and I was worried about what the next job would be, and if we’d have to be separated again. So when we got this call, it was just such a nice little gift that we were able to travel as a family and shoot this movie together, so it was a win-win.”

Dave added, “We’ve been sent some opportunities before, which has been great, but this was a really great marriage of script and our marriage, ironically enough. This was something that we would love to do, go do a Christmas movie together, like Odie was saying, bring the family up there, and not everyone gets this experience, so we certainly were grateful and took advantage.” Dave loved seeing Odette work on set. He gushed: “You don’t necessarily get to see your partner at work, how they are, and how they treat people, and that was really refreshing and great to see Odie on set and who she is, and it makes you proud, you know?”

Both Dave and Odette are totally down to do a No Sleep ‘Til Christmas sequel. “Let’s pitch that sequel, because this was a lot of fun,” Odette said. “Since we’re married, we clearly have to deal with real-life stuff and things that come up and things that are heavier. So working together in a light way, I think, is really fun.”