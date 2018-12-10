88 Perfect Presents To Pamper The New Mom In Your Life This Holiday Season

Know any lovely ladies who welcomed a baby this year? From healthy meal kits to chic diaper bags, make their lives a little easier with any of these awesome picks for the holidays!

Being a new mom is exhausting enough, but once the holiday season starts up — forget about it! With so much on their plates, make sure the mommas in your life are getting as spoiled as possible this hectic time of year. Whether you want to help them stock up on practical products for their little ones, like Delta Children’s Ultimate Fold N Go Compact Travel Stroller, or you want to pamper the heck out of them, we’ve got all kinds of awesome options in the gallery above. If you know a new mom who needs a bottle, for instance, Phillips Avent and nanobébé are both incredible buys. And when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, combining Thisworks’ Dream to Sleep set with Night’s Eye Mask will be a win-win.

But sometimes, new moms just need to fill their homes with life hacks that will make things that much easier. Think of Busy Girl Bangles to help put their hair up in a stylish snap, for example, or Virtue’s Dry Shampoo for mornings when getting ready just isn’t an option. The same goes for myCharge’s incredible line of portable phone chargers for long days out, DadBrand’s hats for horrible hair days and Tiffany Glasses for stubborn under-eye bags. You see? There’s no excuse for leaving new moms anything less than perfectly pampered this holiday season.

And if you want to give a gift that will keep on giving, look into some subscription box brands. Ellie, for example, will deliver workout clothes and equipment every month, giving fresh motivation for that post-baby bod!

Feeling inspired by these gift ideas? Take a look at the gallery above for more perfect presents to put on your Christmas shopping list!