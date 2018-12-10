Liam Payne Wants A One Direction Reunion For Xmas — Is Zayn Invited After Rumored Diss Track?

Liam Payne happily revealed that he may be bringing on a One Direction reunion for the upcoming holidays in an interview with Capital FM at the Jingle Bell Ball in London on Dec. 8.

Liam Payne, 25, captured the attention of One Direction fans everywhere on Dec. 8 when he revealed that he’s hoping to reunite with the members of the band during the upcoming holidays. In an interview with Capital FM at the Jingle Bell Ball in London, the singer admitted he still talks to some of the lads and “hopes” to join them in the next couple of weeks to get jolly and bright. “I spoke to Niall [Horan] the other day”, he exclaimed. “We were both super jet-lagged and he, like, texted me at two o’clock in the morning … and we spent like four hours on FaceTime … we had a really good laugh! I think everyone is in London at the moment. Which is cool — for the first time — it’s the closest we’ve been as a band in a while.”

Although Liam didn’t mention whether or not the reunion would include Zayn Malik, 25, who left the band in Mar. 2015 before they went on hiatus, there’s been some friction between the “Pillow Talk” singer and some of the other members of 1D, so we’re not sure he’d play a part. Some of that friction was apparent earlier this week when Louis Tomlinson, 26, took to Twitter to post a message that many think was geared toward Zayn’s new song, “Good Years” after it was rumored the lyrics were slamming the band. “Proper confused. What a hypocrite!,” Louis’ tweet read.

Despite the tension, like Zayn, Louis and the other three members of One Direction have all gone on to enjoy pretty successful solo careers. Louis released a few songs from his upcoming debut album, Niall released his highly successful album Flicker last year, Liam released his EP First Time in Aug. of this year, and Harry Styles, 24, released his self-titled album in May of last year.