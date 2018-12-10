‘L&HH New York’: Kimbella Confronts Juelz About His Addiction After He Accepts Plea Deal

Are Kimbella and Juelz about to break up? A split seems very likely after the Dec. 10 episode of ‘L&HH New York’ saw Juelz accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least 2.5 years.

Kimbella and Juelz Santana headed to court during the Dec. 10 episode of Love & Hip Hop New York, so he could finally discover “whatever the consequences may be”, after he was arrested for bringing a loaded gun into Newark Liberty International Airport. Initially, he thought a plea deal would only leave him facing 18 months in prison — which was already a heartbreaking situation for them, but this week, he realized he’d be facing much more time, regardless of whether he takes a plea deal or not. Kimbella’s emotions were “at an all-time high”, as they pulled up the courthouse in the final few minutes of this week’s episode.

“This whole situation has been an overwhelming nightmare. And even now, it’s coming down to the wire, and I still don’t know what decision I’m going to make,” Juelz said. Before heading in, Juelz told Kimbella that a plea deal would land him in jail for 27-37 months, while a guilty verdict could send him there for 47-57 months. Either sentence would take him away from his kids for a good amount of time, so it was no surprise to hear how upset Kimbella was over the situation they were and are about to face.

Obviously, cameras weren’t allowed inside the courthouse to film, but once Juelz and Kimbella emerged again, he said, “So I decided to take the plea. I felt like it was the least selfish choice for my family. I still don’t have no full closure because at the end of the day, I know the final decision is on the judge. He could give me more time than I agreed on. Just when I felt like I was going to be getting some closure, the problems just begun.”

And on the way home, Juelz expressed his frustration because before his court battle, he felt like he was “moving in the right direction”. Kimbella, however, felt differently. She claimed he’s “still in denial” about his addiction issues because it was never really dealt with. She feels his drug use led to his current situation, but he didn’t agree. In fact, he said they both did things to each other that weren’t great. And she said he was “definitely lying.”

Either way, Juelz is facing major time behind bars. Will their family survive? Only time will tell.