Kourtney Kardashian Has ‘No Intention’ To Stop Posting Pics With Scott Disick Despite Sofia’s Feelings

Kourtney Kardashian refuses to stop taking pictures with Scott Disick! A source close to Kourtney told HL EXCLUSIVELY that Sofia Richie’s feeling ‘don’t even factor in’!

Despite being broken up, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been posing in pictures together and spending time with one another. Just days after Kourtney posed lounging on a bed with Scott in a background, the two of them both posted on their Instagram that they were at Universal Studios Hollywood together with their kids on Dec. 10. A source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that despite reports that Scott’s current girlfriend Sofia Richie is upset by these pics, she won’t stop taking and posting them. “Kourtney has no intention of stopping posting photos of her and Scott together, and as far as she’s concerned it’s nobody’s business, but hers and Scott’s,” our source told us. “Kourtney doesn’t mean to be disrespectful towards Sofia. It’s just more a case of Sofia’s feelings don’t even factor into the equation when it comes to Kourtney and Scott’s ongoing relationship.”

When it comes down to it, Kourtney does not want to give off the impression that she and Scott are not on good terms. “The most important thing to Kourtney is that her children grow up knowing and seeing that their parents have a close and loving relationship,” our source went on to say. “She and Scott have finally achieved that, she’s super proud of it and wants the whole world to know.”

We reported earlier how Sofia thinks that Kourtney is posting these pictures on purpose. “Sofia thinks that Kourtney is jealous of her relationship with Scott and will do anything to come between them,” a source close to Sofia told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia was enjoying a wonderful night celebrating Hanukkah with Scott and a few friends at the same time Kourtney posted the picture of her laying in bed next to him. Sofia knows that Kourtney was aware she and Scott were together, and believes she posted that during the same time just to be spiteful.”We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kourtney and Scott. In the meantime, check out all of Sofia and Kourtney’s wildest look-alike photos in our gallery above.