Kendall Jenner Goes Braless & Wears Thong In Completely Sheer Dress & Reveals Bare Butt

Kendall Jenner stunned at the Fashion Awards on Dec. 10 wearing a see-through gold beaded dress! Check out her elegent outfit here!

Fashion at its finest! Kendall Jenner arrived on the red carpet of the 2018 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London. Wearing a gold beaded sheer dress, Kendall went braless and wore just a thong underneath. Needless to say, she absolutely slayed with her outfit choice. It may be a cold December in England, but Kendall definitely brought the heat. Check out full length pics of her gorgeous gown below!

We reported earlier how Kendall’s romance with Ben Simmons has heated up so much, she even met his mom recently. “Kendall just spent a long weekend with Ben in Philadelphia and it went very well. She even met his mom when she went to watch his games and they really hit it off,” a source close to Kendall told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall was nervous about meeting his mom but she had no need to be because they had a great time together. Kendall fully got his mom’s seal of approval. For the most part Kendall and Ben kept it pretty low key, they were home at his place a lot cuddled up. He took her ice skating and to watch a college basketball game, they even decorated his Christmas tree together.”

Kendall recently appeared on Carpool Karaoke with her bestie Hailey Baldwin. And while she did fail a lie detector after being asked if she like Hailey’s outfit, the two of them did rock out to some amazing tunes. In fact, the two of them were joined by none other than Miley Cyrus, who helped them sing her hit “Party In The U.S.A.“

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kendall. In the meantime, check out all of Kendall’s hottest photos of 2018 in our gallery above.