Kandi Burruss Vows To Steer Clear Of Confronting Porsha About Relationship Ever Again

After Kandi Burruss caused ‘RHOA’ drama by gossiping about Porsha Williams’ man’s, past, she’s now steering clear of getting involved in her castmate’s relationship drama in the future. Watch here!

Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams have been at odds during the last few episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and it all stemmed from rumors Kandi was spreading about Porsha’s new man, Dennis McKinley. After hearing rumors that Dennis had allegedly cheated in the past, and that he allegedly has several exes’ names tattooed on him, amongst other things, Kandi spilled the tea to fellow RHOA castmates, and news that she was gossiping got back to Porsha. The ladies finally hashed out their drama over the situation during the Dec. 9 episode, and Porsha made it clear that she didn’t want Kandi getting involved in her love life anymore.

Luckily, she doesn’t have to worry about that — Kandi is 100% steering clear of anything involving Porsha and Dennis, who are now engaged and expecting their first child, these days. “Let’s be clear. When we all started this season, to me, I’m like…okay, he’s a new guy. It doesn’t really matter,” Kandi explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Dec. 9. “I didn’t think it was going to be taken to heart. I didn’t realize their relationship was going to accelerate so quickly and become a family. Once she and he became a family, I was like…I’m done!”

However, Kandi still stands by her decision to confront Porsha with the news she learned about Dennis, and told Andy Cohen that she felt Porsha would’ve reacted differently to the information if it came from someone who she was on better terms with. “She and I, we weren’t in the best of places [when I told her],” Kandi explained. “I ran the information past some of the girls to see if I should even have the conversation with Porsha. I didn’t mind having the conversation myself. What you saw tonight — we had the conversation. I feel like Porsha…she just didn’t want to know from me.”

Kandi’s Xscape bandmate, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, appeared with her on WWHL, and Kandi looked to her for assurance. “Tiny, if someone knows something, you be wanting to know right?” she asked, to which Tiny confirmed she most definitely would. Clearly, Kandi’s prodding didn’t take a toll on Porsha and Dennis’ relationship — they’re very happy to this day, and are excitedly awaiting the birth of their first baby together. Aw!