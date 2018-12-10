John Legend Shades Jacquees: ‘I Don’t Think There Is A King’ In R&B — See Diss

John Legend took to Twitter on Dec. 10 to share his own opinion about Jacquees claiming he’s the ‘King of R&B’ and he seemed to have a very different outlook than the singer.

John Legend, 39, had something to say about fellow singer Jacquees‘ headline-making comment in which he declared himself the “King of R&B” in an Instagram video on Dec. 8, and he definitely wasn’t in agreement. In fact, he compared the self confident 24-year-old hitmaker to legendary R&B singer Usher, 40, to prove a point. “Honestly I don’t think there is a king of r&b right now. Anyone consistently dominating the charts, selling out arenas, etc, a la Usher at his prime. Not a comment on quality. I think the throne is open right now,” John’s first of two tweets read. His second tweet mentioned two artists, Bruno Mars, 33, and The Weeknd, 28, that he feels are at the top of their game but don’t seem to hit that “king” title due to their variety of music. “Part of me is talking myself into saying Bruno or the Weeknd but I’m not sure they neatly fit into the genre,” he wrote.

John’s wife Chrissy Teigen, 33, also took to Twitter to comment on the Jacquees topic. “the heated debate on my timeline is who is the current king of r&b. It’s a doozy of a thread and hilarious. but it leaves me asking what kind of music does john make? is he left out of this? (jokes welcome, of course),” she tweeted.

In addition to John, it seems Chris Brown doesn’t agree with Jacquees’ “king” status. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “Forever” crooner finds the whole thing funny. “Chris thinks it is hilarious that Jacquees would call himself the king of anything at all,” the source said. “Chris knows Jacquees, loves his music, and has even worked with him, but feels like it is disrespectful to him and to accomplished, Grammy-winning guys like Usher and R. Kelly to be calling himself the King of R&B.”

We’ll keep updating if any more comments are said about Jacquees. As of right now, he hasn’t responded to John’s tweets.