Joe Alwyn Reveals Why Keeping Taylor Swift Romance Private Is What’s Right For Them

Sorry, Swifties. It looks like Taylor Swift fans won’t be getting an close-up look at her relationship with Joe Alwyn anytime soon. He revealed why in a new interview with Esquire!

It’s been over a year since lovebirds Taylor Swift, 28, and Joe Alwyn, 27, were first spotted out together, yet, we still know very little about the elusive pair. The couple have perfected the art of a private romance, and in the Winter issue of Esquire, Joe spoke out on their reasons for doing so. “I know what I feel about it,” Joe said of his relationship with Tay. “I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to,” he added.

The couple may keep their romance swept under the rug, but when they do share a rare public message about one another, it’s almost to cute too handle! The pair are incredibly supportive of one another, and Tay proved that when she made a rare show of affection for her boyfriend on Instagram, and shared the trailer for his newest project, The Favourite. “The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow— Swipe to see cities and dates!” she captioned the video, along with a tag for Joe’s account. Awww!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Joe speak out on the importance of leading a private lifestyle. In the Nov. issue of GQ Magazine. the actor got real why he doesn’t feel like he needs to let anyone know the inner details of his personal life. “Someone’s private life is by definition private,” he said in an honest interview with the publication. “No one is obliged to share their personal life,” he added. It looks like Joe’s lips are sealed tight!

Swifties might not be getting deets on this romance anytime soon, but they can get to know him through his work. Joe has a TON of projects on his plate right now! The Brit appeared in four films in 2018, according to Esquire, and has yet another one on the way. He is set to appear in Mary Queen of Scots. Directed by Josie Rourke, the film will tell the true story of two young queens who are rivals for the English crown.