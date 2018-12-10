Jinger Vuolo Stuns In Sweet Family Pic With Husband & Daughter 4 Mos. After Giving Birth

Wow, what a stunner! Jinger welcomed her baby girl less than five months ago and looks fantastic. Take a look at the new mom’s latest family pic!

One thing’s for sure — motherhood looks great on Jinger Duggar, 24! The new mom gave birth to her daughter Felicity on July 19, and she bounced back impossibly fast. Seriously, she looks just like she did before welcoming her baby girl, which was made crystal clear when Jeremy Vuolo, 31, posted a family pic on Dec. 9 that showed off Jinger’s slim figure. She was wearing a green dress belted around her teeny waist, while her husband stood beside her in a suit, holding baby Felicity. The little one couldn’t have been cuter in a plaid dress and bow headband. While fans were dying to know Jinger’s post-baby body secrets, her husband simply captioned the photo with, “I love Sundays with these beautiful ladies.”

This isn’t the first time that Jinger has wowed social media with her progress after pregnancy. Who could forget the time Jeremy posted a photo of his wife in a button-down top only one month after giving birth to Felicity? The Counting On star looked oh so slim, and gave a sneak peek into her secret to success several weeks after that. She posted an outdoor shot in October, saying that the weather was perfect for a run! She even added the song “Chariots of the Fire” to the post. Is that her go-to tune?

Whatever the case, Jinger looks amazing — and fans can’t get enough of her fashion sense. Not only did she wear jeans last week, but she’s been rocking gorgeous plaid dresses all fall long. We can’t wait to see what the winter will bring!

And like mother, like daughter, little Felicity is a fashion plate herself. She always has some kind of accessory decorating her head, whether it’s a bow, a mini turban or a beanie. So sweet!