Jacquees Majorly Mocked By Fans & Fellow Artists After Claiming He’s The ‘King Of R&B’

People have a LOT to say on social media after Jacquees filmed a video calling himself the ‘King of R&B’ for this generation. Watch it here and check out some of the hilarious reactions from fans and other artists alike!

“I just want to let everybody know that I’m the King of R&B right now, for this generation,” Jacquees said in an Instagram video on Dec. 8. “I understand who came and who did that and that and that, but now it’s my turn. Jacquees is the King of R&B. I just heard it said and I’ve been feeling that. ATL, let’s get it. I’m the new King of R&B.” The video took a few days to marinate online, but by the end of the weekend, it garnered quite a bit of attention from people who didn’t quite agree with this bold statement.

“Okay, who died and made Jacquees the king of R&B?” someone tweeted. Another person added, “Jacquees should’ve never said he was the king of R&B.” Meanwhile, several people also threw in their two cents about who they felt was the actual “R&B King” of this generation. The general consensus was that Chris Brown should hold the title, and he responded by posting on his Instagram story, “I’m loving all the R&B love.” Meanwhile, J. Holiday posted a video slamming Jacquees for claiming he’s the King, and said there are only three people who can be considering “Kings of R&B,” although he didn’t name them specifically.

Fellow artist, Tank, also weighed in, saying R. Kelly is the real “King,” while also slamming Jacquees. “If you can’t go into the studio BY YOURSELF and make a hit record you’re not my king!” he wrote. “If you can’t sing it better live you’re not my king! I appreciate all the talent out there but we are using this word “King” way too loosely.”

Jacquees better sit his ass down somewhere. Talking bout he the King of R&B. He's the King of Thieves. — M'Baku Kahn (@EmperorWudan) December 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Jacquees seems to be ignoring the drama. Instead of responding to the hate, he spent the weekend celebrating his mother’s wedding, during which he gifted her with $100,000. Whoa!