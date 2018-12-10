Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Endless Curves In A Festive Skin-Tight Red Jumpsuit – See Pic

Iggy Azalea is getting in the holiday spirit while rocking her insane curves. We’ve got the pic of her sexy yet festive red jumpsuit that clings to her body.

Iggy Azalea knows what makes her fans happy and that’s by showing off her endless curves. She actually went fairly conservative for am Instagram pic wearing a dark red jumpsuit from Cardi B’s favorite brand FashionNova. The 28-year-old is notorious for flaunting her flesh in social media pics, but this time she covered up in a red jumpsuit that was so tight it looks like it could have been painted on. It featured a belted waist, long sleeves and not too plunging a neckline, but it was her hourglass figure that had fans feeling the heat.

Iggy’s waistline is sooooo tiny while her hips widen out and she has an ample bust. She’s admitted to getting a breast enhancement in 2015 to feel better about herself, but insists that her insane booty is all her own. The jumpsuit looks like it was tailored to perfection to match her measurements, because most ladies aren’t so lucky to have an itty bitty waistline like that while still rocking womanly hips. She didn’t caption the pic, only giving a shout-out to FashionNova.

The “Kream” rapper looks like she could go straight to a Christmas party in that stunning and festive outfit. Iggy’s makeup was flawless with burgundy lips to match her jumpsuit and grey eyeshadow. She wore her long blonde locks in a pulled-back ponytail, causing one fan to comment “Imagine being this beautiful.” Another said she was so perfect that she looked like a Barbie doll.



“My feed been blessed,” another fan told her in the comments while one person added, “Everything looks great on you.” “She looks so damn good! I like this jumpsuit,” while another wrote “Yasss queen, I love your body, you’re so beautiful.” Iggy truly does look out of this world gorgeous in this photo.