‘Hollywood Game Night’ Preview: Lauren Ash, Jameela Jamil & More Unite For Epic Holiday Fun

Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the hilarious and fun holiday episode of ‘Hollywood Game Night,’ featuring Lauren Ash, Jameela Jamil, and more!

Hollywood Game Night is feeling festive, so host Jane Lynch is inviting us all home for the holidays! The Dec. 11 episode of Hollywood Game Night is a special holiday edition of the hit game show. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the holiday episode, Jane’s celebrity guests tackle holiday-themed games, including Hold My Balls, Song Sung Wrong, Where Ya Goin’, and more in hopes of winning the $25,000 grand prize.

Lauren Ash, Tony Hale, Jameela Jamil, and Dana Smith don huge holiday pants to play Get In My Pants. Jane tests them on their holiday movie knowledge. First up is a fun fact about The Santa Clause. After the Lauren, Tony, Jameela, and Dana guess correctly, a huge ball is thrown up in the air. The Good Place star catches the ball with her huge holiday pants!

Next is a fact about A Christmas Story. Tony, wearing an amazing holiday sweater, has to travel a bit to catch the ball. But the Veep star completes the task with ease. Finally, Lauren’s turn is up. After Jane drops the name “Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins,” everyone immediately knows it’s from Elf. Lauren effortlessly catches the ball tossed her way.

The holiday edition of Hollywood Game Night will air Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. on NBC, following Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas. NBC is blessing us with so many holiday specials this year. A holiday edition of Ellen’s Game of Games will air Dec. 12, followed by Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots. America’s Got Talent will also air a holiday episode of Dec. 17. For all you Timeless fans out there, the series finale will air Dec. 20 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year, right?