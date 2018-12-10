Hailey Baldwin Vs. The KarJenner Sisters: Who Makes Wearing Yellow Tracksuits Look Sexier?

Tracksuits are always a comfy, but Hailey Baldwin and the KarJenner sisters know that wearing the outfit in bright yellow is a great way to make a fashion statement. We’ve got their looks.

Most of us would look like Big Bird if we attempted to wear a bright yellow tracksuit. But for Hailey Baldwin and the KarJenner sisters, they’ve made the outfit look like high fashion. Mrs. Justin Bieber, 22, rocked the bright color on a cloudy NYC day on Dec. 10 on her way to a photoshoot. Her hair was still wet and pulled back in a sleek bun, but her tracksuit looked stunning as she featured three different shades of yellow. She paired mustard yellow baggy drawstring track pants with a lemon yellow oversized jacket and a pale yellow turtleneck underneath. The ensemble made it easy for awaiting paparazzi to get plenty of pics of the model.

This isn’t the first time Hailey has shown off her love of yellow tracksuits. She wore a canary colored one in July of 2018 when jetting out of LAX after a weekend with her then-fiance on the West Coast. Her look consisted of a slimmer fit yet still comfy pair of pants with a big black zipper up the front. The long-sleeved hooded jacket of her tracksuit was cropped to show off her long legs.

Kylie Jenner is also a fan of yellow tracksuits but unlike Hailey doesn’t wear them as comfy on-the-go outfits. The 21-year-old donned a bright neon number to attend the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris last June, sitting front row. Even though she got her post-baby body back after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, she was still a little self-conscious about her figure. She hid her famous curves under a baggy long-sleeved top with a zipped neckline and oversized pants. But Ky kept her glam in check with open-toe clear strappy heels.

That wasn’t the first time the cosmetics mogul donned a yellow tracksuit. She modeled one for her clothing line in Feb. of 2017 that was a super baggy number in comfy cotton with a hoodie top. It featured the word “thick” in bold black lettering upon a white stripe that ran up and down the sides of the pants and sleeves.

Sister Kim Kardashian, 38, kicked off her summer of neon in an eye-blazing yellow tracksuit jacket in May of 2018. She paired it with tight grey bikeshorts to take her kids on a trip to Disneyland, where her fluorescent look made her completely stand out among the crowds at the world-famous tourist attraction. One month prior, Kendall Jenner, 22, wore a sunshine yellow Balenciaga Spring 2018 menswear track jacket paired with Yeezy mom jeans during an outing while in Paris. You can see all of the Hailey Baldwin vs. KarJenner sisters yellow tracksuit looks in our gallery here.