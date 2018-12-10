There’s nothing like a tailgate-themed party to ring in your baby girl’s first month, right? Gabrielle and Dwyane just threw the most epic baby shower for Kaavia. See for yourself!

Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, may have only welcomed Kaavia James one month ago, but they’re already the coolest parents on the block. It’s official! To celebrate their daughter’s milestone, the couple threw an epic tailgate-themed baby shower — and gave all of their fans serious FOMO when they shared the night’s highlights on social media. Gabrielle first hinted that the party wouldn’t be a normal baby shower when she posted a photo of a welcoming table covered in red Solo cups. “Lil party to welcome @kaaviajames to the party of our lives,” she captioned the pic. But the bash was anything but little!

Not only did Gabrielle and Dwyane have beer pong tables set up, but the new mom even attempted to do a kegstand. LOL! When she was lowered from the keg and wiping her hand across her mouth, Gabrielle joked, “I don’t remember it being that way!” The actress looked adorable, pairing a red Nebraska jersey with acid wash jeans and a black beanie. She later added a crown — because she’s a queen, of course! And as if that wasn’t fun enough already, the night ended with a bang as Centennial High’s Apache Band and Dorsey’s Cheerleading Team welcomed little Kaavia to the world with music and dancing.

But wait, there’s more! Gabrielle and Dwyane’s epic party even featured a station for making your own sweatshirts. They seriously thought of everything!

We can’t even begin to imagine what kind of party these two will throw for Kaavia when she turns one. After all, Gabrielle and Dwyane will have eleven months to recover from this shower and throw another amazing party!