Gabrielle Union Weeps As Her Daughter Kaavia Is Born In Never-Before-Seen Emotional Video

Gabrielle Union took to Twitter on Dec. 10 to proudly share a touching video that gives her fans an inside look into her journey in becoming a mom, including her one-month-old daughter Kaavia’s moment of birth.

Gabrielle Union, 46, is one proud and grateful mama! The actress took to Twitter on Dec. 10 to share a touching video documenting the journey she experienced during her one-month-old daughter Kaavia‘s birth via surrogate. In the video, Gabrielle and hubby Dwyane Wade, 36, sat down to talk about their precious bundle of joy’s entrance into the world and their feelings about becoming parents to the adorable tot. “Every family is unique. How each family is created & comes together is special. Kaavia James Union Wade journey into our arms was long & at times brutal. And then came @ KaaviaJames. This is our birth journey. Thank you all for the love ,” Gabrielle captioned the tweet containing the sweet video.

The video touches upon Gabrielle’s struggles with getting holding a baby to term (she had up to 8 or 9 miscarriages) and her diagnosis of adenomyosis, which had the potential to be dangerous if she kept trying to have a baby naturally. The video also shows moments of the baby shower that Gabrielle and Dwyane had with close family and friends as well as the exact moment that Kaavia was born. As soon as Gabrielle took one look at her baby girl in the hospital room, she was in tears, and her love was truly reflected in the way she later looked at the adorable one.

Kaavia was born on Nov. 7, 2018 and ever since her birth, Gabrielle has been posting incredible pics of the memorable moments she’s been having with her, including a meeting with the legendary Oprah Winfrey! From sweet kisses to warm cuddles, it’s clear to see that the biggest role in Gabrielle’s life is now the role of a mom.

Kaavia is the first child for Gabrielle and the fourth for Dwyane. The basketball player has three other children from a previous marriage and relationship.