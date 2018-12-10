Chaeyeon Slays With Solo Dance Break During Iz One’s MAMA Awards Performance

Chaeyeon went off during Iz One’s performance at the MAMA Awards! She was center stage for an unexpected dance solo that fans still can’t stop raving about! Watch it here!

Chaeyeon nearly stole the show during Iz One‘s performance at the 2018 MAMA Awards in Japan over the weekend! The K-Pop singer led the group — made up of 12 members, Jang Won-young, Sakura Miyawaki, Jo Yu-ri, Choi Ye-na, An Yu-jin, Nako Yabuki, Kwon Eun-bi, Kang Hye-won, Hitomi Honda, Kim Chae-won, Kim Min-ju and Chaeyeon herself — at center stage before she went rogue for an epic dance solo of her own. She showed off her signature wavy moves as she didn’t miss a beat on stage. — Watch her impressive solo, below!

Iz One, who took home the award for Best New Female Artist, nailed their performance at the show, and fans praised Chaeyeon for her moves. “Queen chaeyeon snapped at mama, yes!”, one fan wrote. Another added, “put Lee in the center, she deserves it!” One person couldn’t contain their excitement when she kicked off her solo performance. “When Chaeyeon’s part came on I suddenly screamed!”, the fan tweeted. “Chaeyeon’s dance break wtf a whole legend,” another wrote. “OMG Chaeyeon’s dance break killed me,” added another fan.

The group was dressed to perfection in all white — sporting shorts and long sleeve belted tops. They all looked beautiful, with some of the singers with their hair down, and some with up dos’. This was easily one of Iz One’s best performances. From their clean choreographer to their amazing stage presence and energy, Iz One proved they’re big time.

anyways lee chaeyeon is one of the best dancers in kpop, you can’t change my mind #2018MAMA pic.twitter.com/0KvmZjmqKb — j ♥ keyaki (@luvyerims) December 10, 2018

And, many fans even commented on how this is just the beginning for the group. So, we can’t wait to see what’s to come! — MAMA is set to continue with the 2018 MAMA Fans’ Choice in Japan on December 12, followed by 2018 MAMA in Hong Kong on December 14.