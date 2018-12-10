Cardi B Slams Report She Faked Relationship & Breakup For ‘Publicity’: ‘We Fell In Love’

Cardi B insists her split with Offset wasn’t a publicity stunt, and took to Instagram to defend their relationship. See her message here!

Cardi B, 26, isn’t very happy about reports claiming the end to her relationship was a publicity stunt. Following her split with Migos rapper Offset, 26, Cardi clarified a few things for fans during an Instagram live video. “I just really hate how people say we trying to do this for publicity,” she said during the Dec. 9 clip. “Think we want to put our life out there for what — what we gain from publicity? Nothing,” she added. Cardi came to set the record STRAIGHT!

Before defending her relationship, Cardi shockingly made some sweet remarks about her ex. Despite the rumors of cheating surrounding Offset, Cardi had a slew of nice things to say about their time together. “I learned a lot,” she told her thousands of followers watching the clip. “I ain’t really know much about the music industry and you know my husband helped me. He made me wiser. He let me open my eyes to a lot of things, and even though we are not together anymore, I learned a lot.”

The video came just 5 days after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper first announced the heartbreaking split, in an Instagram video on Dec. 4. “Things have just not been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love,” the rapper said. Cardi then made the BIG announcement: “But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she added.

Cardi may be flying high after receiving 5 Grammy nominations, and an epic performance at New York City’s Jingle Ball on Dec. 7, but Offset can’t quite say the same. The rapper is already missing his ex, and even said so in a Dec. 9 Twitter post. “F**K YALL I MISS CARDI,” his simple Tweet read. The display of honesty was sweet, but it didn’t seem to be enough to get Cardi back. The pair, who share their four-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus are still separated at this time.