This is hard to watch. When Jazmine Headley wouldn’t let go of her son at a social services office in Brooklyn, the NYPD pulled him forcibly from her arms.

Jazmin Headley sat on the floor of a Brooklyn social services office with her son because there weren’t any seats, and when she was asked to move and refused, the cops were called. Witnesses began recording the distressing scene that followed as NYPD officers attempted to rip the one-year-old baby from his mother’s arms. Despite the clamor of bystanders surrounding Jazmin and the cops, she could be heard screaming from the floor, “You’re hurting my son,” over and over. The NYPD continued yanking the baby from her arms, even pulling out what seemed to be a stun gun out in the struggle, aiming it at the crowd and at Jazmin.

She was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child, obstructing governmental administration and trespassing, according to NBC News. The police did not request bail from Jazmin, and she is reportedly in New Jersey held on a different warrant. The mom refused medical treatment, and her son is currently staying with a relative. Not only has Twitter been flooded with criticism of the NYPD officers’ rough treatment of the mother and her one-year-old child, but public figures have spoken out against them as well.

“Being poor is not a crime,” said Letitia James, Public Advocate and Attorney General-elect. “The actions of the NYPD in this video are appalling and contemptible. No mother should have to experience the trauma and humiliation we all witnessed in this video.”

Video Shows Cops Ripping Baby Out Of Brooklyn Mom's Arms | NBC News https://t.co/tXgK9VvucG vía @YouTube — ALIAS (@CARAPAODOS) December 10, 2018

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson echoed her statement on Twitter. “It’s hard to watch this video,” he said. “This is unacceptable, appalling and heart breaking. I’d like to understand what transpired and how these officers or the NYPD justifies this.”