Bristol Palin Slams IG Troll For Demanding MTV Fire Her From ‘Teen Mom OG’ & Her Response Is Priceless

Bristol Palin’s got epic clap backs for anyone who thinks MTV should give her the boot from ‘Teen Mom OG’! After a fan demanded Palin should be fired from the show, here’s what she had to say…

Bristol Palin, 28, isn’t letting one internet troll speak badly on her name. One fan of Teen Mom OG, who clearly isn’t a fan of Palin, suggested MTV should fire the reality star from the popular show in a note on Instagram stories. The fan felt so strongly that they tagged the network, as well as Palin in the post. And, it caught her eye, which prompted a fiery but funny response from the mother of three.

Palin reposted the comment on her own Instagram story, writing, “dumb.. if you’re going to criticize me, at least be dramatically correct.” She added a smiling emoji with sunglasses. Palin left the person’s Instagram name completely visible in her own repost, so, a lot more eyes will see the lewd comment than this person may have expected.

Teen Mom OG follows the daughter of the former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, as well as the other respected cast members, and shows her life as a mother of three. Palin was 18-years-old in December 2008 when she gave birth to her first child, Tripp Johnston, whose father is Palin’s former fiancé Levi Johnston. She has two daughters with Dakota Meyer, who she wed in 2016 — Sailor Grace Meyer, 2 and Atlee Bay Meyer, 1.

Palin revealed in July that she had signed onto the popular reality television parenting show for its seventh season. She confirmed the news herself in an Instagram post, which featured her, her three children and a film crew. “I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,'” she wrote. “I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey.”

While internet bullies aren’t nice, a new career venture sure is! Ahead of her IG clap back, Palin announced that in addition to her reality television career, she is now an official real estate agent. She made the announcement on December 4, posting a professional headshot, which read in part: “Super excited to let everyone know what I’ve been working on for the past year. I signed on with the Ben Kinney team (the #1 team) at Keller Williams Realty!!”