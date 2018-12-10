Beyonce jet-set across the world to make an appearance at a glamorous Indian wedding, and her outfit from the night was jaw-dropping. See the pics here!

Who said money can’t buy happiness? Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, received the wedding gift of a lifetime, when Beyonce, 37, took the stage to perform several of her biggest hits. It was Beyonce’s traditional Indian ensemble that stole the show though, and she dazzled in a beaded red gown. The sparkling dress plunged down deep in the front, showing off the singer’s cleavage, and featured a high slit on the leg as well. The sexy number was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Beyonce looked beyond gorgeous in an Instagram photo she shared from the night!

Queen Bey’s outfit was really brought to life by her over-the-top accessories. A traditional gold headpiece sat atop her head, and her wrists and ears were dripping in gold accessories as well! Bey’s ornate hand jewelry was selected by stylist Marni Senofonte, and she wore a chic pair of metallic gold flats on her feet. The singer later switched it up, as she hit the stage to perform her hits “Perfect” and “Crazy in Love” during a private concert. In place of her gown, Bey rocked an embellished gold bodysuit. Beyonce was by no means the only A-lister in attendance at the lavish wedding. Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were at the event, as were Hilary Clinton, and Arianna Huffington.

Beyonce’s performance at the Indian wedding was one of her first since her OTR II tour with hubby JAY-Z, 49, ended on Oct. 4. With their tour behind them, fans have speculated the two will try for another child, but a source close to Beyonce told us otherwise. “Beyoncé and Jay would love to have another child and have talked about it,” the source told HollywoodLife. “But, there is no immediacy to having one in the near future,” our source revealed. “They have a lot more opportunity since they are not touring, but they aren’t going to rush just to rush. They want to make everything right. When it comes to their careers and life they definitely have a schedule to uphold and there would be better times to have a child than most.” Well, there you have it Beyhive!

Beyonce is looking so regal here! Plus – after watching footage of Bey’s performance at the Indian wedding, we are having some major fomo. What a night!