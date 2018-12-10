Adam Levine Responds To The ‘Weird Week’ Of DeAndre Nico’s Elimination On ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine speaks! After not speaking for the entire episode, Adam finally addressed the claims that he campaigned for Reagan Strange over DeAndre Nico on ‘The Voice’! Here’s what he had to say…

Adam Levine, 39, says he’s cool with DeAndre Nico after last week’s more than awkward episode of The Voice. Nico found himself in the bottle three in the competition alongside his fellow Team Adam artist, Reagan Strange. And, when it came time to speak on behalf of his artists in order to persuade America to vote for them, Adam seemed to only care about Reagan. After that, he was slammed by fans online… So much that it apparently caused him not to speak during the Semifinals episode, Monday, December 10. But, abut an hour-and-a-half into the show, he finally appeared.

The Maroon 5 frontrunner addressed the matter during his rehearsals portion of he episode with his remaining artist, 14-year-old, Reagan Strange. “DeAndre’s my boy, I love him, we talked,” Adam told Reagan during rehearsals. Then, DeAndre FaceTimed Reagan to wish her luck before her performance. It was just a weird approach to addressing this issue. — But, that was the only time Adam spoke during the entire show.

Following the elimination, DeAndre did admit that he was just fine with the results, despite… everything that had gone on. “I don’t care… The reason why I don’t care is because my life is set — if I win or not. It’s not even a competition. It’s not a competition bro. I am top ten,” DeAndre told HollywoodLIfe.com. It seemed that after spending so many weeks on The Voice, the Texas native was ready to head home. “I’m ready… I’m ready to be done with this,” DeAndre said. “The busyness. I love what we do. You know, this is cool man. We come to visit ya’ll and we get to meet people like you. And we get to sing to the whole world so that is an amazing feeling…”

Incase you missed Adam’s, let’s say, awkward episode, here’s a better synopsis: Before America could vote, the bottom artists had one more chance to sing in hopes of persuading viewers to keep them in the competition to move onto the Semifinals. Unfortunately, Reagan was too sick to perform, and had to watch from the audience, hoping her fans would vote her through regardless. DeAndre did perform, and it was great. When Adam had his chance to speak on behalf of the two, he seemed to only praise Reagan for majority of the time, telling America to vote for her.

Adam seemed to address the obvious tension in the room, and later explained that since he has two daughters at home, he simply couldn’t fathom the idea of not letting the young female singer, Reagan have a fair shot in the competition. So, he begged voters to give her another chance to come back and prove herself the next week. However, in the process of campaigning for Reagan, he angered many fans by only fighting for her and essentially leaving DeAndre on the back burner.