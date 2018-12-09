‘DWTS: Juniors’ Finale Recap: [SPOILER] Wins Season 1 After Epic Freestyle Dance

Four dancers were left on ‘DWTS: Juniors’ during the Dec. 9 finale, but only one was named the winner after a Freestyle dance that left the judges and audience in awe. Here’s a recap of what went down!

The finale of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors on Dec. 9 required the four remaining dancers to repeat a dance they already did this season, with hopes of maybe even improving their scores, and then perform the highly-anticipated Freestyle dance. Mackenzie Ziegler and her partner Sage Rosen, who are mentored by Gleb Savchenko, went first. They re-did their Cha Cha, and added Gleb to the performance for an extra element. They earned 9s from Mandy Moore and Val Chmerkovskiy and a 10 from Adam Rippon, for a total of 28 — an improvement on their 27 from week five!

Up next, Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong, did their Jazz dance from week five over, this time with Brandon added to the routine. They scored a 28 the first time around. This time, all three judges gave them 10s for a perfect score! Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold went next. They danced the Salsa, which they originally danced week one. Their mentor, Lindsay Arnold, who’s also Rylee’s sister, joined the dance this time, and they earned 9s from Mandy and Adam, and a 10 from Val. The score of 28 was a vast improvement from the 22 they got the first time they did the dance!

Finally, Sky Brown and JT Church, along with their mentor, Alan Bersten, re-did their week one Salsa. The first time around, they only earned a 22. This time, they got a perfect score, even though Alan had a bit of a fumble at one point. Amazing!

Mackenize and Sage danced their Freestyle next. The routine was done to “Drummer Boy,” and earned Mackenzie a perfect score, with all three judges scoring it a 10. For Ariana and Artyon’s Freestyle, they danced to “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch.” Adam and Val gave the dance 9s, while Mandy scored it a 10 for a total of 28. They were followed by Miles and Rylee, who performed to “Sleigh Ride,” and got three tens for a perfect score from the judges! Finally, Sky and JT did the most adorable Freestyle to “Underneath the Tree,” which also got a perfect score.

The judges votes are only part of the story though! Finally, it was time for the audience to weigh in so a winner could be crowned. And the winner of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors season 1 was…SKY BROWN! Sky was the youngest in the competition, so this was especially exciting! Congrats!