Vanessa Ponce de Leon: 5 Things To Know About Miss World 2018

Congratulations to Miss World! Miss Mexico, Vanessa Ponce de Leon, was just crowned Miss World 2018 on December 8 — learn more about her!

Vanessa Ponce de Leon: history maker! Miss Mexico, 26, was just crowned Miss World on December 8, taking home the crown for Mexico for the first time! Learn more about this amazing beauty, a humanitarian, businesswoman, and model, who just took Sanya, China by storm. Oh, and scroll through the gallery above to see the other contestants in all their glory!

1. She’s the first Miss Mexico to win Miss World. The Mexican beauty is the first Miss Mexico to ever be crowned Miss World! Can you believe it? The Miss World pageant (then called the Festival Bikini Contest) was held in 1951 — 67 years ago — so this is a huge deal. Vanessa will wear the crown for a year before handing it off to the next lucky lady.

2. She beat 117 other contestants for the crown! That includes runner up Miss Thailand Nicolene Limsnukan, Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo, who placed third, and and other finalists from Belarus, France, Scotland, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Mauritius, Uganda, Nepal, New Zealand and Thailand.

3. She’s an incredibly accomplished woman. Vanessa has a degree in International Business, and is currently on the Board of Directors for a rehab center for girls. She also volunteers for “Migrantes en el Camino” in Mexico, and is a speaker for the National Youth Institute. Beauty and brains! She told the Miss World organization that her personal motto is “We all need each other.” She has also worked as a model and TV presenter!

4. She graciously thanked her fellow contestants after winning. “I can’t believe it, I really can’t believe it,” the new Miss World said backstage. “And I think all the girls deserved it. I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone.” So sweet!

5. As Miss World, she’ll work for the Beauty With A Purpose charity. Vanessa is now the face of this fundraising program, founded by Miss World head Julia Morley, that gives money to charities around the world. Miss World contestants have started Beauty with a Purpose projects in more than 100 countries!