See Pic
Hollywood Life

Sofia Richie Joins Scott & Penelope Disick For Outing Amid Reports She’s Pissed About Pics With Kourtney

BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Father of three, Scott Disick, brings his daughter Penelope on shopping trip at Gucci alongside girlfriend Sofia Richie. Scott donned a washed olive hoodie, shades, blue jeans, and Adidas sneakers. Pictured: Scott Disick, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie bares her midriff while out to dinner with Scott Disick and his son Mason The duo are seen at Lovi's in Calabasas for the evening out together.Pictured: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason DisickBACKGRID USA 19 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - TV personality Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner with Scott's kids at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Penelope Disick, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Reporter

What problems? Despite reports there’s trouble in paradise after Scott Disick posed in bed with Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie was spotted hanging out with him and his daughter!

Nothing to see here, folks! Sofia Richie was spotted leaving a Gucci store in Los Angeles on December 8 with boyfriend Scott Disick and his six-year-old daughter, Penelope. The couple has reportedly been on the outs since Scott’s ex/Penelope’s mother, Kourtney Kardashian, posted a scandalous photo on Instagram that showed her in bed with Scott in the background. But it looks like a little retail therapy was just what they needed; they appeared happy and calm as they left the store with bags in hand (well, their bodyguard’s hand), with our girl P skipping along at one point to catch up with Sofia.

Can we pause for a sec and talk about Penelope’s tiny Gucci dress and fur-trimmed mules? Kid’s better dressed that literally everyone in our office. We’re not jealous, we swear! While we’ve seen Sofia out with Scott’s children multiple times, this outing is significant, considering the alleged drama with P’s mother. Sofia, a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, thinks Kourt posted the questionable Instagram pic to mess with her. When Kourtney put the pic on Instagram, we learned, they weren’t even together! Scott was celebrating Hanukkah with Sofia and their friends!

“Sofia knows that Kourtney was aware she and Scott were together, and believes she posted that during the same time just to be spiteful,” the source said. “Sofia feels she’s done everything in her power to remain on good terms with Kourtney, has always been kind to her children, has never said or done anything mean or nasty, and Kourtney continues to be hurtful.” Awkward!

Sofia Richie, Scott & Penelope Disick

But a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has told us EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney didn’t have any bad intentions when she posted the pic in question. “She’s just doing her own thing and living her best life,” they said after the pic went viral.