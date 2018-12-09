Sofia Richie Joins Scott & Penelope Disick For Outing Amid Reports She’s Pissed About Pics With Kourtney

What problems? Despite reports there’s trouble in paradise after Scott Disick posed in bed with Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie was spotted hanging out with him and his daughter!

Nothing to see here, folks! Sofia Richie was spotted leaving a Gucci store in Los Angeles on December 8 with boyfriend Scott Disick and his six-year-old daughter, Penelope. The couple has reportedly been on the outs since Scott’s ex/Penelope’s mother, Kourtney Kardashian, posted a scandalous photo on Instagram that showed her in bed with Scott in the background. But it looks like a little retail therapy was just what they needed; they appeared happy and calm as they left the store with bags in hand (well, their bodyguard’s hand), with our girl P skipping along at one point to catch up with Sofia.

Can we pause for a sec and talk about Penelope’s tiny Gucci dress and fur-trimmed mules? Kid’s better dressed that literally everyone in our office. We’re not jealous, we swear! While we’ve seen Sofia out with Scott’s children multiple times, this outing is significant, considering the alleged drama with P’s mother. Sofia, a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, thinks Kourt posted the questionable Instagram pic to mess with her. When Kourtney put the pic on Instagram, we learned, they weren’t even together! Scott was celebrating Hanukkah with Sofia and their friends!

“Sofia knows that Kourtney was aware she and Scott were together, and believes she posted that during the same time just to be spiteful,” the source said. “Sofia feels she’s done everything in her power to remain on good terms with Kourtney, has always been kind to her children, has never said or done anything mean or nasty, and Kourtney continues to be hurtful.” Awkward!

But a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has told us EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney didn’t have any bad intentions when she posted the pic in question. “She’s just doing her own thing and living her best life,” they said after the pic went viral.