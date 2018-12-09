From ‘the producers of ‘Empire” comes ‘SNL’s latest sketch ‘Them Trumps,’ which essecitally features a mash-up of Donald Trump & Lucius Lyon! Watch it here!

SNL‘s latest parody is basically what would happen if the producers of Empire created a show about the Trumps! According to the sketch’s hilarious promo, Them Trumps is the only show that asks the questions “what if Donald Trump was black?” When the show’s patriarch Darius Trump (played by Kenan Thompson) is told that the feds “know about Russia, they know used campaign money to cover up an affair with Magic City stripper Cinnamon Mercedes, and they know about a pyramid scheme you’re running through your company Darius Trump’s Country Hams,” he’s completely unworried. That is until he’s quickly (but unsurprisingly) placed under arrest and then impeached after that. Watch the hilarious sketch above!

On last week’s episode, Colin and Michael paid tribute on Weekend Update to the late George H.W. Bush. Before showing some clips of Dana Carvey‘s near-perfect imitation of the now-deceased president and Bush’s cameo on the show, Colin introduced the compilation, saying, “President Bush was always a warm and gracious man who understood the power at laughing at yourself.”

And speaking of Weekend Update, one of the most iconic Weekend Update moments involved Dan Crenshaw. Not only did he come on the show to accept Pete’s apology, he also dissed Pete by saying he looked like if the meth from Breaking Bad were a person, a troll doll with a tape worm and Martin Short in The Santa Clause 2.

