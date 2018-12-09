Dakota Johnson & More Stars Shining In Silver Dresses That’ll Look Great At A Holiday Party

Dakota Johnson, Kourtney Kardashian and Elsa Hosk have all worn silver dresses lately that are perfect for the holidays. See how they styled the metallic looks!

Silver is a staple during the holiday season, so why shouldn’t it be part of your December wardrobe? Stars like Dakota Johnson, Kourtney Kardashian and Elsa Hosk have all been spotted in the cool metallic hue recently, and all of their looks would turn heads at any New Year’s Eve celebration.

Johnson must love this color, because she’s actually worn it twice in the past two months. Most recently, she was spotted at the Marrakech International Film Festival on Dec. 8 wearing a plunging silver gown that was cinched in at the waist with a black velvet ribbon. The back of the gown added some drama to the look, as it featured silver sequin arrows jetting out of a bejeweled heart clasped onto the waistline.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star also sparkled in a silver sequin dress from Gucci on Oct. 16. The actress wore the strapless gown to the London Film Festival premiere of her film, Suspiria. The dress was a statement on its own, so she had no need to accessorize.

Kardashian recently slayed in silver too when she posted some photos to Instagram on Dec. 7. The reality star looked chic in a strapless metallic midi-dress and clear Yeezy heels. Want to see even more ways celebs have styled silver? Then head up to the gallery above!