30 Hottest KarJenner Mirror Selfies Of 2018: Bikinis Pics & More

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are pros at mirror selfies, and 2018 was once again full of ’em! Check out the sisters’ hottest mirror pics from this year right here!

Even though the KarJenner family members are constantly surrounded by friends, family members and employees who can take photos for them, they haven’t stopped filling their Instagram feeds with mirror selfies this year! Whether it be when they’re getting ready, showing off a full outfit, or flaunting and up-close-and-personal glam shot, the ladies have taken some damn sexy mirror selfies in 2018. Kourtney Kardashian is currently in the best shape of her life, and she loves showing it off — from her closet to the makeup chair, we’ve gotten mirror selfies of Kourt in all different kinds of looks!

Of course, Kim Kardashian still gives her big sister a run for her money. Fans will never forget her completely naked mirror selfie from 2016, and this year, she followed it up with a topless version. In the pic, Kim wore nothing but a pair of sequined underwear, putting major cleavage on display as she used her arms to try and shield her breasts. Plus, more than once, Kim posed for mirror selfies in Calvin Klein lingerie, which was fitting since all five sisters shot an epic campaign for the brand this year.

As for Kylie Jenner – she became a first time mom in Feb. 2018, but she bounced back quickly, and in the months since, she’s been taking mirror selfies like crazy. She’s showed off her post-baby abs in the pics more than once, and continues to get fans talking.

Click through the gallery above to check out all the sisters’ hottest mirror selfies of the year in the gallery above. Here’s to hoping they continue the trend in 2019!