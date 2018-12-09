‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Breaks Down Her Surrogacy Journey So Far: It’s ‘Scary’

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss is pursuing surrogacy to have baby #3, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kandi about her journey so far.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is expanding her family! Kandi and husband Todd Tucker are pursuing surrogacy to have their third child. Kandi stopped by HollywoodLife and talked EXCLUSIVELY about where she’s at in the surrogacy process. “Well, we’re about to start the treatments to go ahead and to do the transfer,” Kandi said at the time. “Because you have to go through a psychological review for the potential carrier and yourself, and obviously, we have to negotiate a contract.”

The surrogacy process is definitely uncharted territory for Kandi. In regards to the psychological review, Kandi said they “ask you questions or bring up things that you didn’t really think about. The whole thing now is her body, our baby. So, it’s a lot to think about. It’s already scary for us to go into this, but the more and more questions and different things that the counselor brings up to you before they approve you moving forward, it’s just things that I didn’t even think about.”

Kandi also admitted that her IVF doctor prefers patients to use somebody who’s done it before and says “it’s hard to find a surrogate who actually lives in the same city or state that you live in. It’s not like there’s a lot of them, and then you have to see who you feel comfortable with, and it’s just so many questions. You’ll have to watch the show, but luckily, Dr. Jackie, she helped us through the process.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.