Priyanka Chopra & More Stars Stunning In Rainbow Sequin Dresses That’ll Look Great On NYE

Sequins? On New Year’s Eve? Groundbreaking. At least, they are when they’re multicolored! Check out some of the best celeb takes on rainbow dresses!

If you’re looking to sparkle on New Year’s Eve, there’s no better way than to add sequins to your attire. But if you want to branch out from the traditional silver and gold, you have options! Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry have all stunned in rainbow sequin outfits that would look amazing in all of your NYE pictures with your besties!

Chopra rocked the trend most recently when she attended Bumble‘s launch party in Mumbai on Dec. 7 with new hubby Nick Jonas. While the couple certainly don’t need dating apps anymore, they appeared to be having a great time at the event, smiling for photos and cuddling up close.

The Quantico alum was positively glowing – and it’s not entirely due to her newly married state of bliss. She donned a plunging gown that featured sequin stripes in pink, blue, green, gold and red which is perfect for the girl who can’t stand looking like a Crayola crayon in monochromatic ensembles.

Chopra’s look was excellent, but there are shorter options available too. Taylor Swift kicked off her Reputation era with some photos of her posing in a glittery rainbow mini dress with a matching jacket. The singer was then spotted in the look again during a New Year’s Eve party scene in the music video for her hit song, “End Game.”

Hey, if rainbow sequins are good enough for Swift’s end of year bashes (even if they’re fictional), they should be good enough for yours! See how more celebs have styled sparkly multi-colored dresses in the gallery above!